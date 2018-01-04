The video will start in 8 Cancel

A probe launched after a 22-year-old suffered a broken jaw while being arrested in Wembley has established the police officer involved has “a case to answer for gross misconduct”.

A young man suffered a fractured jaw at the junction of Elm Road and St John's Road while being arrested by a Metropolitan Police officer on December 19, 2016.

The injured man was hospitalised and required treatment after the arrest in Wembley.

After the incident, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) began investigating an allegation of excessive use of force after a complaint was made.

On December 4 last year, the IPCC referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider possible assault offences which may have taken place during the arrest.

IPCC operations manager Adam Stacey said: “Following our investigation, I have now decided to make a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“There is an indication that a police constable may have committed a criminal offence. It is now for the CPS to consider whether to bring criminal charges."

He added: “I have also sent our investigation reports to Metropolitan Police which has agreed that the officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct proceedings relating to his actions in December 2016.”

A spokesman for IPCC added: “A referral to the CPS is made when the investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed.

“It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.”

