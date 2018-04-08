The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 38-year-old private hire driver has been found guilty of raping a woman he was dropping home in Wandsworth.

Muhammad Khurram Durrani, of Oakdale Road, Lambeth was found guilty of one count of rape at Southwark Crown Court on Friday (April 6).

The 27-year-old victim was attacked by Durrani after booking a private hire car to take her home after a night on July 25, 2017.

The court heard how Durrani dropped the victim at her at Wandsworth home, then grabbed her from behind as she was approaching her front door.

Durrani picked the woman up and took her to the back of his car before raping her.

Detective Constable Peter Monaghan, from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: "This woman booked the cab in good faith to safely take her home. Durrani, realising the vulnerability of his victim, abused her trust and raped her.

"This assault has had a significant impact upon her, and her life, and I would like to thank her for having the courage to come forward and give evidence in court."

Durrani is remanded in custody and will be sentenced on May 10.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who believes that they may have been assaulted by Durrani. They are asked to contact the Met Police's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command team on 101.