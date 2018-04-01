The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A west London florist has been chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to do the church flowers for their big day.

Self-taught floral designer Philippa Craddock is based in central London with a flower shop at Selfridges and she also has a studio in Fulham.

Ms Craddock, who says the couple have been an "absolute pleasure" to work for, will direct a team of florists to create displays at St George's Chapel and for St George's Hall, Kensington Palace said.

White garden roses, peonies (Meghan's favourite) and foxgloves will be some of the flowers to surround the bride and groom on their wedding day (May 19.)

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

The floral displays in St George's Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

Where possible, Ms Craddock will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May.

These will include branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.

(Image: Getty)

The palace said the designs will reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn.

The Royal Parks will also supply some pollinator-friendly plants from their wildflower meadows, which will be incorporated into the floral designs.

The palace said these plants provide a great habitat for bees and help to nurture and sustain entire ecosystems by promoting a healthy and biodiverse environment.

After the wedding, the couple have arranged for the flowers to be distributed to charitable organisations.

Ms Craddock said: "I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers.

(Image: Lai Morris/Getty Images)

"Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun.

"The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

Ms Craddock started her business nine years ago, and her client list includes the V&A, Kensington Palace, Hampton Court Palace, Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior and British Vogue.

Using seasonal flowers and greenery, she works with local growers and fair-trade suppliers.

Her team have backgrounds in photography, metalwork, carpentry and fashion, and are said to share her passion for flowers and down to earth approach to floristry.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .