Everyone's favourite royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will become the Duke and Duchess of Uxbridge after they get married, it has been announced.

It is understood that His Royal Highness has chosen the titles himself due to the seriously good time he had in the town during the late 2000s.

The press was banned from reporting it at the time but Harry and brother William spent most Saturday nights in the town's pubs and clubs for a number of years.

A source close to the Royal Family explained: "Everyone thinks that the princes spend every weekend ski-ing, playing polo or shooting pheasants.

"But the reality is they are really normal guys. Rather than pretentious clubs in Chelsea or Mayfair they would prefer to head to Uxbridge where nobody was that bothered about how stinking rich they were.

"They have had some epic nights out, although Harry was barred from Liquid for a while after a bouncer accused him and a young woman from Yiewsley of getting a little bit too frisky on the dancefloor.

"After a particularly heavy night they would often stay in a Travelodge and then go for a Nando's on the Sunday before heading back to Buckingham Palace on the Tube for that week's royal engagements."

When royals that everyone's heard of get married it has been tradition since dinosaur times for them to get a posh new title and a couple of palaces.

Prince William went for the Duke of Cambridge because it is also the name of a pub in Southall where he used to play dominoes with Prince Edward when back from university for the summer.

It was thought that Harry would go for the Duke of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch as his new title just to annoy royal reporters on the news.

But it is understood he wants to show how much his secret nights out in Uxbridge meant to him.

It is thought the Queen approves of the decision although she had suggested he consider being called the Duke of Hounslow as she has fond memories of some really heavy nights out there with Prince Philip when they were younger.

Philip was famously banned from a number of pubs there due to his habit of challenging locals to sword fights which often got well out of hand.