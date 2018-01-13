The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parents have just days to make their final decision on which primary schools to send their children to.

The deadline for submissions is on Monday (January 15) - but there's some last-minute help at hand.

getwestlondon 's Real Schools Guide 2018 has all the information you need to make a difficult choice an informed choice.

Looking at all the latest data and reports, our team has pulled together the most comprehensive guide possible to schools places in 2018.

>> CLICK OR TAP HERE TO ACCESS OUR REAL SCHOOLS GUIDE SEARCH TOOL <<

Crunching the numbers, Thomas Jones Primary School in Kensington and Chelsea is the best state-funded primary school in West London - and the second best in all of England.

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School in Brent and Pinner Wood School in Harrow come in among the very best performing.

The Real Schools Guide 2018, compiled by Trinity Mirror's data unit, aims to give a far more comprehensive picture than traditional league tables.

It takes into account 44 different data points - including not just KS2 results but factors like progress, pupil-teacher ratios and absence rates.

Parents can go online to browse the full data, compare different schools, and find links to contact details and recent Ofsted reports.

The guide, now in its fifth year, has been praised by education experts alike.

Dr Elaine McCreery Head of Primary Initial Teacher Education at Manchester Metropolitan University, said the guide could help parents make decisions about where to apply for or be useful for those with children already at schools to get involved and support the school.

Top Schools in West London according to the 2018 guide

Thomas Jones Primary School, Kensington and Chelsea St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Brent Pinner Wood School, Harrow Christ Church CofE Primary School, Kensington and Chelsea St Mary Abbots CofE Primary School, Kensington and Chelsea Fox Primary School, Kensington and Chelsea Miles Coverdale Primary School, Hammersmith and Fulham Colville Primary School, Kensington and Chelsea Bevington Primary School, Kensington and Chelsea St Stephen's CofE Primary School, Hammersmith and Fulham

