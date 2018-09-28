Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pret A Manger says it will "learn" from the death of a teenage girl who suffered a serious allergic reaction to a baguette on a flight from Heathrow Airport.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, collapsed on a British Airways flight to Nice in July 2016.

She had been on her way to a four-day break in France with her father and best friend when she bought an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette as they passed through Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5.

The coroner at the inquest into the teenager's death says he will write to the Environment Secretary Michael Gove over whether large businesses should be able to benefit from regulations that allow reduced food labelling for products made in shops.

Recording a narrative conclusion at West London Coroner's Court on Friday (September 28), coroner Dr Sean Cummings, said: "Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died of anaphylaxis in Nice after eating a baguette, purchased from Pret A Manger at London Heathrow's Terminal 5."

He added: "The baguette was manufactured to Pret specifications and contained sesame to which she was allergic.

"There was no specific allergen information on the baguette packaging or on the (food display cabinet) and Natasha was reassured by that."

Following the conclusion of the inquest, Clive Schlee, chief executive of Pret A Manger said: “We are deeply sorry for Natasha’s death. We cannot begin to comprehend the pain her family have gone through and the grief they continue to feel.

"We have heard everything the Coroner and Natasha’s family have said this week. And we will learn from this.

"All of us at Pret want to see meaningful change come from this tragedy. We will make sure that it does.”

Earlier during the inquest it was heard how the packaging failed to mention that sesame seeds were "hidden" in the dough.

The teenager suffered from numerous allergies and reacted badly to the sesame seeds, which caused her throat to tighten and vicious red hives to flare up across her midriff, eventually triggering cardiac arrest.

Two epipens were jabbed into her legs, but the symptoms did not abate and she died later on the same day at a hospital in Nice.

During the inquest, it emerged that a "specific warning" about the dangers of not signposting the allergen had been given to the food chain the previous year.

Pret baguettes described as "posh" or "artisan" were said to contain sesame seeds, including the one that Natasha ate.

A complaint log for the company from between July 17, 2015, and June 29, 2016, showed nine cases of sesame-related allergy incidents.

Four of these led to customers seeking hospital treatment, while another went to a medical centre.

More than a year after the complaint, Pret changed the design of a label within its fridges that tells customers to ask staff for allergy information.

Under EU regulations, food companies are required to warn customers about allergy risks either on signs and packaging or orally, usually meaning they are told to inquire themselves.

Pret chose to deliver allergy information orally and was supposed to have stickers within fridges telling customers to ask staff members for details, the inquest heard.

British Airways cabin crew were questioned over their response after the inquest heard that the on-board defibrillator was not used in-flight.

Mario Ballestri, who helped junior doctor Thomas Pearson-Jones as he performed CPR on Natasha, said it would have been too dangerous to get the device from the other end of the aircraft when she went into cardiac arrest minutes before landing.

The inquest heard that a defibrillator was used on Natasha after landing when Nice paramedics arrived.