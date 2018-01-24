Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has said it will return money raised from a charity dinner event following allegations of sexual harassment at the fundraiser.

Undercover reporters from the Financial Times (FT) claimed some female staff were groped and propositioned at the male-only Presidents Club Charitable Trust fundraising dinner, which was held at The Dorchester hotel in Mayfair on Thursday January 18.

A spokesperson for the world famous children's hospital said it would "never knowingly accept donations raised this way" and will "no longer accept gifts from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust".

The organisers of the prestigious charity dinner, attended by leading figures in business, politics and finance, said they were "appalled by the allegations of bad behaviour".

FT reporter Madison Marriage posed as a hostess at the event and said she was groped several times while serving guests, adding that another worker saw a man exposing himself during the course of the dinner, as reported by the Mirror.

A spokesperson for the GOSH Children's Charity said on Wednesday: "We are shocked to hear of the behaviour reported at the Presidents Club Charitable Trust fundraising dinner.

"We would never knowingly accept donations raised in this way.

"We have had no involvement in the organisation of this event, nor attended and we were never due to receive any money from it.

"All monies raised in our name go to support vital work. However, due to the wholly unacceptable nature of the event we are returning previous donations and will no longer accept gifts from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust."

(Image: PA)

A spokesman for the organisers of the event said: "The Presidents Club recently hosted its annual dinner, raising several million pounds for disadvantaged children.

"The organisers are appalled by the allegations of bad behaviour at the event asserted by the Financial Times reporters.

"Such behaviour is totally unacceptable. The allegations will be investigated fully and promptly and appropriate action taken."

The event has raised £20m for children's charities over the course of more than 30 years, including for GOSH and Evelina Children's Hospital.

(Image: PA)

Describing the events of the evening, Ms Marriage told BBC Newsnight: "I was groped several times and I know that there are numerous other hostesses who said the same thing had happened to them.

"It's hands up skirts, hands on bums but also hands on hips, hands on stomachs, arms going round your waist unexpectedly.

"The worst I was told by one of the hostesses was a man taking his penis out during the course of the dinner.

"The other one was another man telling a hostess to down her glass of champagne, rip off her knickers and dance on the table.

"I can't believe that it still goes on in 2018, I think it's quite shocking."

'Zero tolerance of any form of harassment to our guests, employees and suppliers'

The Dorchester said an investigation had been launched. A spokesman added: "We are deeply concerned regarding the allegations levelled at the organisers of a private event held at the hotel.

"We were not aware of any claims during or immediately following the charitable event.

"We have zero tolerance of any form of harassment to our guests, employees and suppliers.

"We are in discussions with the organisers and an investigation is under way."

Artista agency, which recruited the hostesses, told the FT: "This is a really important charity fundraising event that has been running for 33 years and raises huge amounts of money for disadvantaged and underprivileged children's charities.

"There is a code of conduct that we follow, I am not aware of any reports of sexual harassment and with the calibre of guest I would be astonished."

