A dangerous and controlling sex predator locked up for attacks on five women has had his appeal against the length of sentence thrown out by judges.

Thomas Biggs, 23, is serving a 15-year jail term for preying on women in Slough, West Drayton , Uxbridge and Iver, terrorising them after lurking in secluded alleyways, on the street and by a canal.

He was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court last May after admitting sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, attempted kidnap and attempted robbery.

Condemned as a dangerous and predatory offender, he was ordered to serve five extra years on licence after his release.

Biggs targeted two of the women in separate attacks on canal towpaths in April and June 2016.

In the first incident - near the Slough end of the Grand Union Canal - he sexually assaulted a female jogger.

Two months later he molested another woman strolling along a canal towpath in Iver.

Two other attacks occurred in West Drayton, Mrs Justice Russell told London’s Appeal Court .

In the first, Biggs ambushed a woman from behind a hedge near Tavistock Road, attempting to haul her towards an alleyway.

She luckily managed to break free and make her escape.

In October 2016, he trailed a woman in her 30s as she got off a bus, jumping off his bike to grope her.

When the woman challenged him, he pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

His final crime occurred in Uxbridge the following day, when a woman was badly injured after he attacked her.

Biggs, of Wraysbury Drive, West Drayton, challenged his sentence on Friday (January 26), claiming it was far too tough.

Mrs Justice Russell, sitting with Lady Justice Hallett and Mr Justice Nicklin, said Biggs appeared to be motivated by “power, control and a sense of entitlement”.

His victims had endured “terrifying” ordeals, she added.

Full account had been taken of his youth in passing sentence, and the 15-year term was not excessive, she concluded.

The appeal was dismissed.

