A sexual predator who assaulted a number of female victims, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, on public transport was jailed for 10 months on Monday (May 1).

Piotr Rubach, of no fixed abode, committed the string of offences at Oxford Circus, Mornington Crescent, Worcester Park and Hassocks.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to three sexual assaults and one offence involving harassment/stalking and was jailed for 10 months at Blackfriars Crown Court on Monday.

Rubach was identified after officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) analysed CCTV footage in each of the locations.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Adrienne Curzon said: “Rubach has left each of his victims with those distressing memories of travelling on public transport.

“No one should ever be subjected to this type of behaviour at stations or on trains and we would encourage victims to report offences to us.

“No incident or detail is too small or trivial. What has happened is not your fault. We will always take you seriously and treat you with respect."

He added: “If you experience unwanted sexual behaviour of any type, we want you to report it.

“We will do everything we can to bring the offender to justice.”

