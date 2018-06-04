Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of west London residents have been left with little or no water on Monday morning (June 4) after a power surge caused a Thames Water booster to fail.

The water supplier's Hampton booster failure is causing supply issues across the KT, TW and W postcodes - stretching from Kingston to Feltham .

According to Thames Water, who apologised for the problem, engineers are now on site and are working "frantically" to resolve the problem.

The spokesman said: "A power surge has caused the Hampton boosters to fail which is causing supply issues across #KT #TW and #W postcodes.

"We have a team in your area which we are trying to resolve this issue. Our booster station, which pumps water out into the pipe network, has suffered an issue which we are still trying to fix.

"We've now got engineers on site who will have this sorted as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this."

Residents from Whitton, Feltham and Twickenham took to social media to say their water supplies had been affected by the booster failure on Sunday (June 3) as well.

One wrote: "When will this be sorted? I am at TW, postcode and the same thing happened yesterday early morning! And today! Yesterday same thing."

Nick Higham added: "When will this be resolved??? This fault hasn’t just occurred this morning - it was present last night, so why wasn’t action taken earlier?"

Jonathan Swain said: "Appalling service. The excuses keep coming from you. We also had a period last week with no water. How many people are working to fix this? Where is the problem exactly?

"What are your contingency plans for customers with no water on a busy Monday morning?!"

Responding to one social media post on Twitter, a spokesman for Thames Water said: "Our boosters have sadly gone down in the area.

"We're aware of it and have a team working frantically to get them fix and the water restored."