A number of homes were left without electricity due to a power cut in parts of Chiswick and West Drayton on Tuesday morning (July 3).

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) apologised to its customers at about 10am after a fault in its network affected a number of west London areas.

The supplies are expected to return at around 1.30pm, a SSEN spokesman said after thanking customers for their patience during the power cut.

Posting on Twitter, the spokesman wrote: "We're sorry for the power cut affecting Chiswick and the surrounding areas of west London.

"We expect all supplies to be back on by 1.30pm."

Also affected on Tuesday were homes in Colnbrook, Poyle, West Drayton and the surrounding areas of Slough, in Berkshire.

Supplies in homes around West Drayton will be fixed by 1pm.

Responding to SSEN on Twitter, one social media user wrote at 11am: "Our road is fine at the moment but I hear Rusthall Road has problems."

Another said there were problems in Chiswick's Acton Lane.

Tania Cohen added on Twitter: "When you get up at 5am to do some urgent work and your flat has had a power cut and you can't get the electricity back on #thwarted."

The problems in west London continue over from Monday (July 2), when a number of homes in Acton and the surrounding areas suffered a power cut.