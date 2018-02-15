The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Brent pound shop that sold an 11-inch carving knife to two teenagers was fined at Willesden Magistrates' Court on February 6.

Pound Town Ltd was charged with selling the huge knife to two 15-year-old children.

Pound Town Ltd director, Ali Hamza, 52, pleaded guilty on behalf of the Kingsbury Road company in court.

Brent's Trading Standards team brought the charges against the store, which was ordered to pay more than £3,000.

Pound Town Ltd was fined £2,700 and ordered to pay costs of £941 alongside a £170 victim surcharge.

Brent Council's cabinet member responsible for trading standards, Councillor Tom Miller, said: "The council is committed to the health and safety of Brent residents.

"Our trading standards team will continue to ensure retailers comply with the plain packaging laws and packets of cigarettes feature the correct health warnings.

"We will also not hesitate to take action against irresponsible retailers who illegally sell knives to children, supporting the mayor's knife crime strategy to keep Londoners safe."

