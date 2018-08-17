Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fish and chip shop which seems to be almost universally loved on social media has been served up an unexpected food hygiene rating of just one out of five by the Food Standards Agency.

Stoby's Fish and Chips, in Ryefield Avenue, Uxbridge, has reeled in some fantastic online reviews over the years.

On Google Reviews it has netted 4.4 out of five stars with customers almost slavering at the chops with their praise.

One writes: "As fresh as you can get and great service!! The best fish and chips I’ve ever had."

And another gushes: "Excellent value for money, crispy batter on the cod and family size chips were more than enough for my family. Delivered on time and highly recommended."

Only one out of four reviewers on TripAdvisor rates the restaurant anything other than excellent, and that's only because it had to cancel a delivery because it was too busy.

But on May 11, inspectors found serious problems. They said improvement was necessary in the hygienic handling of food including its preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

They added major improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building, including having an appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

They also reported that major improvements are required in the system of checks in place to ensure that food is safe to eat.

There also needs to be more evidence that staff know about food safety, and staff need to show food safety officers that standards will be maintained in future.

The shop has been approached for a comment.