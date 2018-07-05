The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car park beside the historic Olympia Exhibition Centre could be transformed into a pop-ip restaurant.

The team behind the popular Pergola on the Roof pop-up restaurant at the former BBC car park at White City want to open an eatery at the 1930s multi-storey car park in Olympia.

The Incipio Group plans to put a pergola on the building roof at Maclise Road and run a restaurant there and on the fifth floor with a capacity of 500 for three years.

It runs a pergola restaurant in Paddington , which has self-service dining, two bars and DJs at the weekend and attracted 180,000 visitors last year.

The White City pergola attracted 230,000 who soaked up the sun on the roof during 2016 and 2017.

English Heritage is considering making the Olympia car park a listed building in its own right as it is one of London’s first multi-storey car parks, built in 1936-37.

(Image: Julia Gregory)

It was designed by Joseph Emberton and is in the Grade II* Olympia Exhibition Centre complex which he created.

The centre’s status was only just increased to Grade II* in May.

The car park was inspired by the work of the celebrated architect Erich Mendelsohn, who fled Nazi Germany for England in 1933, according to a council report.

In the report it states: “The extremely long glazing strips, the curved side elevations, and the absence of superfluous ornamentation gave the Olympia Garage a strong streamlined appearance.”

The plan will be considered by Hammersmith and Fulham council's planning and development control committee on Tuesday, July 10.

The council said the plan would increase the number of people visiting the building “allowing its special architectural and historic interest to be better appreciated, which would be a public benefit”.

There have been three objections to the plan with concerns including noise, traffic congestion and pollution.

Objectors also said they were worried about noise levels on week nights.

One residents said the car park is not a suitable place for a restaurant as it is surrounded by homes.

A report due to go before the planning committee recommended limiting opening hours from noon to 10.30pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, closing at 11pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays. It suggested the venue could shut at 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

This would be instead of the noon to midnight opening from Monday to Saturday proposed by the applicants and noon to 11pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

They plan to close to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays for private events.