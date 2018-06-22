Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A poodle with hair so matted it could barely see has been rescued by an animal welfare charity after being dumped on the North Circular in the middle of the night.

The 10-year-old poodle was discovered in the middle of the night after he was nearly hit by oncoming traffic in the Dollis Hill area and reported to police, who managed to track him down and capture him.

Officers brought the poodle in to Mayhew in Kensal Green at 4am, where he kept bumping into the walls as his fur was so matted and dirty that he could barely see.

(Image: Mayhew)

The pooch, who has been named Brian, even had excrement in his fur, which was clipped down by the team at Mayhew. At this point Brian was so exhausted he fell asleep in the middle of his clipping.

Mayhew’s Animal Welfare Officer, Tania Mazzoni, said: “When Brian first arrived he was so matted that he kept bumping into walls because he couldn’t see properly. The poor poodle even had excrement caught up in his fur and was filthy.

“We don’t know how long he’d been walking the streets of North West London for, but he was so exhausted, and finally feeling safe, he fell asleep while our Kennels team were clipping him.

(Image: Mayhew)

“We can’t imagine how terrifying it must have been for Brian to be left like that and we wish whoever had abandoned him had called us first. At Mayhew we are here to assist and advise on the best course of action for the animal, no matter what the problem is.”

After the clipping, Brian was given a nice bath and a full health check up by the on-site vet.

(Image: Mayhew)

Mayhew’s Vet, Dr Emma Robinson, said: “When Brian first arrived he was very matted and dirty, so he had to be clipped and bathed. He had a vaccination and flea and worming treatment. He also has some problems with his eyes, which still need further investigation.”

Mayhew hopes that with their help Brian will recover and find the happy ending he deserves, but the charity desperately needs help to continue caring for animals like him. So please consider a donation to help them help even more animals like Brian by texting “PAWS32 £3” or your chosen amount up to £10 to 70070.