A Polish prince from Ealing has launched a new Polish political party in Britain to fight the forthcoming local elections.

Prince Janek Zylinski said that Duma Polska, or "Polish Pride" would field up to 100 candidates in London in the elections in May.

The property director has flirted with political ambition before, coming 11th in the 2016 London Mayoral elections.

He had previously made headlines when waving a replica of his Polish war hero father's sword, while challenging then UKIP leader Nigel Farage to a duel in Hyde Park after he objected to comments made by the controversial politician.

Zylinski said the party would fight for the rights of Poles and other minorities with calls for all EU "newcomers" legally resident in the UK to be granted full British citizenship, and for "Europhobia" to be declared a hate crime.

"The Poles are Britain's closest allies," he said. "The Battle of Britain was being lost until the Polish pilots arrived. Yet we have virtually no political representation in the UK."

"I intend to fight for the rights of all minorities. In my opinion, Nigel Farage and UKIP should be ashamed of the divisions that they have created within the UK, and I want all people to feel safe ahead of Brexit.

"I intend to field up to 100 candidates in targeted wards in London where candidates can win seats by polling little more than 2,000 votes.

"I believe we can achieve this by appealing not only to Poles, but by gaining broad support from all voters who back our call for respect for all minorities."

The London-born businessman built a replica of his grandmother's palace in Ealing and has opened 'The White House' up to visitors.

