The flamboyant founder of the Polska Duma (Polish Pride) party, which has its biggest presence in Ealing, says his candidates will "save Britain for the second time" - by cleaning up its "horrifically dirty" streets.

Prince Janek Zylinski who lives in a palace he built in the borough called the White House, is fielding 17 candidates in Ealing, and has already organised a victory parade in anticipation of his party taking at least one seat on the council.

A victory he says will be the launchpad for his party to expand across London and the UK.

The British-born property tycoon whose fatrher was a Polish war hero, says his party will respond to the biggest issue his candidates are hearing on the doorsteps, street cleaning, by stepping up to the mark in the same way Polish pilots did when they helped win the Battle of Britain by shooting down hundreds of Luftwaffe aircraft in the summer of 1940.

He said: "The number one issue for people in Ealing is street cleaning and Polish people really get this issue.

"When we come to this country, this great country which once ruled half the world, we are horrified how dirty it is with rubbish on the pavements and dustbins overflowing.

"What we are saying to people is we want to introduce Polish standards of cleanliness here.

"Poles are more disgusted than 100 English people by this problem and have incredibly high standards."

He added: "In the Battle of Britain a handful of Polish pilots shot down 60% of enemy aircraft.

"We saved this country and now we're going to save it for the second time - from rubbish."

The staunchly anti-Brexit party stands for protecting not just the rights of Polish people, but all EU citizens and other minority groups living in Ealing and other London boroughs.

EU citizens who are living in the UK will get to vote on May 3 and the estimated 30,000 living in Ealing means they could be a force to be reckoned with, especially in light of an election turnout which may not exceed the 41% achieved in the borough elections in 2014.

Mr Zylinski, who once famously challenged former UKIP leader Nigel Farage to a sword fight in Hyde Park and came 11th in the race to be mayor of London, added: "I would estimate that we should get four or five councillors in Ealing, but if we get one we will be over the moon.

"I'm determined to put my people on the map and to promote dignity and respect and fight racism. All of us people with foreign roots need to stick together.

"Nigel Farage has poisoned this country's attitude towards minorities and we know how other minorities feel.

"Poles have been living here since the Second World War but we've never had the chance to vote. We need our own voice."

He also believes uncertainties surrounding Brexit are turning people towards new parties.

"People want something new. Brexit has shaken up this country and we're he to stay." he said.

"At the next set of elections we will field 1,000 candidates across the UK. I'm going to keep on doing this, I love politics."

The party is fielding a total of 48 candidates across 16 boroughs on May 3.

There are 17 candidates standing for Ealing Council, plus other candidates in boroughs that include Brent, Waltham Forest, Haringey, Hillingdon, Lewisham, Merton, Wandsworth, Lambeth, Broxbourne, Greenwich, Croydon, Enfield, Hackney and Barnet.

The full list of candidates standing in Ealing and details of polling stations can be found online