The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-year-old policewoman who racked up multiple driving offences has been sacked from the force.

According to Metropolitan Police, PC Yasmin Norris, was "dismissed for traffic convictions" and "discreditable conduct" following a special case hearing on Friday (January 26).

The chair heard how Merton police officer Norris had been convicted after allowing someone else to drive her BMW without valid insurance between August 31 and September 1 2016.

She was convicted for the offence at Medway Magistrates’ Court on June 27 2017.

In addition Norris was caught speeding by Police Scotland on May 19, 2017, who stopped her after she was spotted driving 102mph in a 70mph zone.

(Image: PA)

The hearing found her actions to be "a breach of the Met’s standards of professional behaviour", falling short of the "honesty and integrity" expected of Met officer.

According to the Met, her actions were shown to be "discreditable" and she was dismissed without notice for "gross misconduct".

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .