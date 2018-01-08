The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A policeman suffered serious head injuries after being violently bottled while on duty outside a Clapham bar.

The alleged attack, on Sunday night (January 7), happened after officers were called to reports of a fight between security staff and a group of young men in Clapham Road at 12.48am.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder at the scene.

The policeman, in his 30s, had remained at the scene to take statements when some of the men involved in the initial fight returned.

According to Metropolitan Police, the officer was trying to prevent any further altercation and detain one of the group, when a bottle was thrown at his head causing serious injury.

The injured policeman was rushed to a south London hospital for treatment. His condition is stable.

Police attended the attack on the officer, and four males aged 17-18 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of violent disorder.

Lambeth Chief Superintendent, Richard Wood, said: "This dedicated response officer has sustained 22 stitches to the head after being assaulted whilst performing his duties.

"He was attacked as he worked to detain a volatile suspect. His bravery and commitment in tackling this suspect is typical of the hundreds of response team officers in London who work 24/7 to catch criminals and put themselves in harm's way to keep the public safe.

"I wish him a speedy recovery. We have made four arrests and enquiries continue to work to apprehend others suspected to be involved in this incident.”

One of the four arrested in connection with the attack has been bailed and the remaining three arrested were released with no further action in relation to the public order offence involving the officer.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .