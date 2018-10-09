Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A policeman was injured after an attempted moped robbery at Brent Cross shopping centre.

Six raiders riding on three bikes targeted a watch shop in the north London complex at around 7pm this evening (Tuesday, October 9), police have revealeed.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob but four other suspects fled the scene.

An officer was taken to hospital with a head injury, which is not believed to be serious.

A woman in her 50s was treated by paramedics for an injury to her arm.

One of the suspects was taken to hospital for minor injuries and the other is in custody in a north London police station.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The four other suspects made off on two motorcycles.

"Urgent inquiries are under way to trace them.

"We await confirmation of whether anything was stolen."