Police were called to a residential West Drayton street after reports of a loud disturbance in the early hours of the morning.

Officers attended an address in Copse Close at around 2.30am, on Sunday August 12.

Accounts on social media from residents living in nearby streets suggest they heard a man repeatedly screaming in pain and for help, while another person attempted to calm him down.

Officers who attended the scene arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of domestic assault.

A police spokesman added that he was "further arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest".

The man was eventually taken to a west London police station, where he remains in custody.



The victim, who is aged in her 20s, did not require any medical treatment and enquiries into the matter are still ongoing.