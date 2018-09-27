Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Women walking alone in Brent late at night are being warned to “take care” after it emerged police are investigating a series of sex attacks in the area.

Officers are investigating nine attacks, which police believe are linked, between February and September 2018 where lone women have been approached and sexually assaulted by a man in the Cricklewood area.

These are said to have occurred predominately over the weekend in the late to early hours of the morning.

Police have said on most occasions the suspect has approached the women as they are walking in the street from Willesden Green tube station and attempted to engage them in conversation, asking for a kiss or hug, before touching them.

The suspect is described as a black man, of medium build who is aged in his 20-30s and wearing dark clothing.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on July 19 on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released under investigation.

Detective Constable Laura Avery, of Brent CID, has warned woman to take care when walking alone.

"This a series of shocking sexual assaults on lone women and I am appealing for anyone who has information that could help identify and apprehend this suspect to contact police immediately,” he said.

"I would also appeal to women in the local area to take care when they are walking, especially if they are alone.

“Always stick to well-lit streets; if possible, let someone know when you are coming home and the route you are taking and always be alert in your surroundings so don't use earphones or handheld devices.

"If you see anything suspicious, contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brent CID on 07747476161. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.