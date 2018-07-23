The video will start in 8 Cancel

These are the six men that police would like to speak to in connection with serious disorder at a 'Free Tommy Robinson' protest which left 21 officers injured.

Scaffolding, glass bottles and items of street furniture were thrown at cops policing the protest on Saturday June 9 in Whitehall.

Robinson was jailed for committing contempt of court with a Facebook Live video broadcast from outside Leeds Crown Court on May 25, so his supporters took to the streets of London in protest.

Detective Constable Jonny Wise, from the Met’s Public Order Investigations team , said: "During this demonstration violent disorder broke out on the streets of Central London.

"Scaffolding, glass bottles and items of street furniture were thrown at police officers and 21 officers sustained injuries.

"Serious disruption was caused to members of the public, local businesses and the local communities. Vehicles and buildings were damaged and those responsible need to be held accountable for their actions.

"I am appealing to members of the public to help police identify the individuals in these images."

Anyone with information should contact the Public Order Investigations Team on 020 8246 0076. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.