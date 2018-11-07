Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are trying to stop a McDonald's restaurant's plans to open until 2am, saying it would increase crime, disorder and antisocial behaviour.

Richmond councillors will decide whether to extend the Hanworth restaurant's licence, which currently means it must close at midnight, at a licensing sub-committee meeting on November 13.

The Metropolitan Police regularly comment on licensing applications, and all decisions must be made with four objectives in mind: the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.

In their objection, police pointed to several incidents that have happened at the Twickenham Road restaurant ...

In August, a drunk man kicked and broke a window while trying to get into the restaurnt at 1am, when it was shut

In July, a delivery driver, after a long-running argument about sharing a bonus that degenerated into jokes about an older colleague's younger wife cheating on him, kicked the older colleague off his feet, giving him a cut to the knee

In June, an Uber Eats driver slashed a tyre of a colleague's moped while he was inside collecting an order

In March, police spotted a suspected drug deal in the car park, and later found cannabis on the buyer

Two residents have also objected to the application.

One, whose details are redacted, writes: "While extended hours may be useful for shift workers and those seeking (very) late night refreshment, many of the latter will have been affected by consumption of alcohol elsewhere, which in turn affects their behaviour in and around the restaurant to the detriment of my residents."

Their primary concern is about the litter late-night customers would create around the restaurant, on their walks home and also they say in nearby roads when drive-through customers park up and throw their rubbish out of the window when they are finished eating.

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "As part of being a good neighbour we take our responsibility to the communities around our restaurants very seriously.

"We take any concerns on board and over the last few years have met with the local police and local safer neighbourhood team to discuss any questions they may have regarding the Hanworth restaurant.

"We look forward to continuing to meet with these groups as part of our ongoing engagement, as well as continuing with activities such as our regular litter picks to ensure we have a positive impact on the area around the restaurant."