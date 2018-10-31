Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want to speak to this woman after a woman was sexually assaulted while on board a train on the London Underground.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by another female passenger as she went to sit down.

The victim is then said to have got up and moved across the carriage, before her alleged attacker was then racially abusive to the victim, before kicking her on the leg.

The incident happened on board a train on the Jubilee line from Bond Street to Baker Street at around 7.15pm on Saturday, October 6.

According to BTP, the woman continued to be abusive to the victim before leaving the service at Baker Street, British Transport Police (BTP) has said.

BTP are now investigating the incident and have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers believe the woman in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

"If you recognise her, or witnessed the incident, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 40 50 40."