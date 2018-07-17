The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have published a photograph of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attack on a bus in Ealing .

A woman reported to police that she had been assaulted on an E8 bus, travelling near Humes Avenue, on Friday, March 23.

The rough time of the incident has not been released.

Officers from Met Police want to speak to a man captured on bus CCTV in connection with the assault and have appealed for help finding him from the public.

Posting on Twitter on Monday (July 16), a spokesman for Roads and Transport MPS said the man they wish to speak to is a white 27-year-old man.

Releasing a CCTV image along with the appeal for information, police said that the man officers wish to speak to was wearing a black top, green trousers and white trainers at the time.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 quoting reference 2506764/18.