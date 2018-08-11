The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police appeal after two brothers were allegedly beaten in an unprovoked early morning attack in Westminster .

The two men were allegedly struck in the head and punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Edgware Road.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the alleged beating.

At around 4am on Sunday July 15, a 32-year-old man was using a cash machine on Burwood Place close to Edgware Road when he was approached by the suspect.

The suspect reportedly started talking to him before following the alleged victim.

He then reportedly struck the man across the head, knocking him to fall to the ground.

The man's 38-year-old brother went to his aid but was punched in the face, fracturing his jaw.

No property or money was stolen in the incident.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 35 years old, 5ft 9ins tall with a beard and glasses.

Detective Constable Samuel Turner, from Westminster CID, said: "I would urge anyone who recognises this man to come forward and speak with us.

"The level of violence he used in these unprovoked assaults is of serious concern and it is important that we identify him."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 1729/15July.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.