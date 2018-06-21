Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Wembley earlier this week.
Amari Reed, 29, is being sought in connection with the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Hirst Crescent.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 7.48pm on Wednesday (June 20) to reports of a stabbing.
Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene and found the man suffering a stab wound to his left forearm.
He was taken to a central London hospital, where he remains.
His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, a spokesman for Met Police said.
Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call 07747 476161 quoting CRIS 1915449/18.