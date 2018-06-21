The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Wembley earlier this week.

Amari Reed, 29, is being sought in connection with the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Hirst Crescent.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 7.48pm on Wednesday (June 20) to reports of a stabbing.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene and found the man suffering a stab wound to his left forearm.

He was taken to a central London hospital, where he remains.

(Image: Met Police)

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, a spokesman for Met Police said.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call 07747 476161 quoting CRIS 1915449/18.