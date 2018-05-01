The video will start in 8 Cancel

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a woman's home was burgled in Harefield .

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, had left her property in Ash Grove last Wednesday morning (April 28) and returned to find that it had been ransacked.

The rear dining room window had been smashed and a number of items were stolen from her home, including jewellery, electrical equipment belonging to her teenage son and her son’s bank card.

The woman was out of her home between 8.50am and 5.40pm, and a witness told police they had seen a man leaving the address just before 12pm.

The stolen bank card was used to make a number of contactless payments, at 12.32pm at a fuel station in Eastcote , and later at food and wine stores in Pinner , Harefield and Northwood .

The suspect is described as a slim white man wearing a dark blue hooded coat with a fur edge, a black and grey two tone jacket, black bottoms and black and white trainers.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

CCTV footage from a petrol station of a man matching that description has been released by the Metropolitan Police .

Police Constable Charlie Mitchell, from Hillingdon borough, said: "We are appealing for anyone who knows the identity of this man to come forward."

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.