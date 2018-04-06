The video will start in 8 Cancel

Images have been released of a man police want to identify in connection with a burglary at Pret Academy.

Detectives in Westminster have issued an appeal for information following a breach of security during normal office hours at the training centre for future Pret A Manger staff in Wilton Road, in Pimlico, on Tuesday, March 13.

A number of personal items were stolen, including a bank card, which was then used to fund a shopping spree from Victoria to Croydon.

An investigation is being led by DC Jonathan Roberts, of Westminster’s Serious Crime Unit, into the criminal activity.

An appeal was launched by MPS Westminster on Twitter on Thursday (April 5).

No arrests have been made to date and police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact Westminster’s Serious Crime via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .

