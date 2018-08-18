The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police in Uxbridge are desperately searching for a 22-year-old man who went missing from hospital while needing medical care.

Sean Stanley is missing after absconding from hospital in Uxbridge.

The 22-year-old "requires medical attention" and officers in Hillingdon are concerned for his welfare, police said on Friday (August 17).

He is wearing a hospital gown and cannula and may be in Hayes town centre.

(Image: Hillingdon MPS)

Appealing for information about Sean's whereabouts, a spokesman for Hillingdon police asked those who had seen him to call police quoting 18MIS033158.

They tweeted: "Sean Stanley, 22, is missing after absconding from hospital in Uxbridge. Sean requires medical attention and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"He is wearing a hospital gown and cannula and may be in Hayes town centre."