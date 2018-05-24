A man has been arrested outside West Drayton station on suspicion of breaching a court order on Thursday evening (May 24).
At around 7.10pm, officers from Metropolitan Police arrived at the station and arrested the man on suspicion of breaching a court order.
He has been taken into custody and remains at a west London police station at 8.30pm.
Members of the public reported seeing a large police presence outside the station at the time of the arrest, with a number of officers at the scene.
Social media user Corey took to Twitter about the incident, posting: "Three police vans and one car in West Drayton station and one on High Street, what a journey home."