A man has been arrested outside West Drayton station on suspicion of breaching a court order on Thursday evening (May 24).

At around 7.10pm, officers from Metropolitan Police arrived at the station and arrested the man on suspicion of breaching a court order.

He has been taken into custody and remains at a west London police station at 8.30pm.

Members of the public reported seeing a large police presence outside the station at the time of the arrest, with a number of officers at the scene.

Social media user Corey took to Twitter about the incident, posting: "Three police vans and one car in West Drayton station and one on High Street, what a journey home."