A fight had to be broken up by police in the middle of Southall in the early hours this morning (September 29).

One witness told GetWestLondon she drove through two gangs of men fighting each other, and saw one man with a nasty head wound “bleeding heavily”.

Police confirmed a fight broke out at around 1.15am in Uxbridge Road, near Southall Broadway.

One man received a minor head injury, according to police, and was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

He did not need to be taken to hospital.

Officers said no weapons were seized and no arrests were made. The scene was cleared shortly after police arrived on the scene at around 1.15am.

Enquiries around the circumstances leading to the fight are ongoing.