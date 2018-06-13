The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are searching for a motorcyclist and his bike after an elderly man suffered seriously injured in a crash in Hammersmith , where the rider involved failed to stop.

Met Police officers were called to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and pedestrian in Fulham Palace Road at 4.45pm on Monday, May 21.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was crossing the road when he collided with the side of the motorbike.

A Met Police spokesman said the motorcyclist had been filtering down the offside of a line of traffic when the crash happened.

Witnesses reported the rider appeared to be aware that he had collided with the pedestrian but instead of stopping he rode off, turning down Greyhound Road, the spokesman added.

The Met Police have called the incident a "fail to stop collision".

London Ambulance Service attended and the elderly man was taken to hospital where he remains - while his condition is not life threatening he remains in a serious condition.

His next of kin are aware.

Police are specifically appealing for information to trace a motorcycle described as a black Suzuki GSXR750 with a registration of WV57 GZE.

The rider of the motorbike was described as a man, wearing black and white motorcycle clothing.

There have been no arrests in the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.