Police are searching for three boys in connection with a rush-hour attempted robbery of a 16-year-old at Shepherd's Bush Underground station.

At around 5.40pm on Tuesday, June 19, a 16-year-old boy was searched and threatened to be stabbed at the Tube station.

Just over two months since the attempted robbery, officers from British Transport Police are appealing for help in identifying three boys who may be able to help with the investigation.

A BTP spokesman said: "Following a number of attempts to identify the boys pictured, officers are now releasing images to the public.

"[This is] in the hope that someone may recognise them as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 525 of 19 June.