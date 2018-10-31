Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and paramedics rushed to reports of a person gettig stabbed in Acton - only to find out on their arrival that it was a hoax call.

The emergency services went to an unamed pub in Acton just before 6pm on Tuesday (October 30) following the worrying 999 calls.

On arrival, Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics were made aware that it was a hoax call.

A spokesman for the Met said: "We received a call at approx 5:50pm that a person had been stabbed at a public house in Acton.

"Several of our police units and the London Ambulance Service were assigned, to find that it was a hoax!"

Ealing MPS, the official Met Police Twitter account who provide policing updates for the borough, tweeted about the incident on Tuesday evening.

The tweet said: "Several of our units and London Ambulance Service were assigned to a believed stabbing in Acton only to find that it was a hoax call.

"Wasting 999 services can cost lives. Please think before you dial!"