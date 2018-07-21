The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are now treating the tragic death of a young woman in Ealing as unexplained after a murder investigation had been launched into her death.

A post-mortem has revealed that the woman – who was found lying in the street – died by hanging.

Her death left Hanwell residents “shocked to the core” by the tragic scenes played out in broad daylight.

Paramedics were called to Uxbridge Road on Thursday (July 19) to reports of a woman in her 20s suffering serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.50pm and a murder investigation was swiftly launched by the Metropolitan Police.

The deceased woman was named locally as 24-year-old old mum Lilia Djairine.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in the wake of her death. He has now been released under investigation.

But now the death is being treated as unexplained.

The young woman died just yards away from The Viaduct pub, having been found on a pavement at the side of the busy road.

There was shock that for hours only a blanket was used to cover her body before a forensics tent was belatedly erected at the scene.

Police have also confirmed that the woman was not stabbed.

Her next of kin have been informed of her death but formal identification is yet to take place.

"It’s so shocking, the victim is still there just under a blanket, right by the main road," said local resident Mitch Bracher, speaking on Thursday.

"I’ve lived here for three years, this is the worst thing that’s happened here in that time.

"I thought it would all be sealed off but people can just walk by it. It’s usually such a safe area."

The police investigation into the death is continuing.

Anyone with information that can help police should call 101 quoting reference 3314/19 July or phone Crimestoppers, if you want to stay anonymous, on 0800 555 111.

You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC.