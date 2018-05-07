Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police believe as many as three boys were injured by shotgun pellets fired in Wealdstone High Street on Sunday (May 6).

Police were called to the busy High Street at 1.15pm to reports of "shots fired". London Ambulance Service, who also attended, found a 15-year-old boy found to have suffered head injuries caused by a number of shotgun pellets.

The boy was rushed to hospital, where his condition has been described as non life-threatening.

A 13-year-old boy, initially thought to be 12, was walking along the road with his parents when he was found to have a shotgun pellet would to his head, approximately four minutes after the initial shooting report.

The boy, believed to be an innocent bystander, was rushed to a west London hospital, and has since been discharged. Police believe he was struck by a pellet from the shot fired a few minutes earlier.

On Monday (May 7), police revealed that there may have been a third victim, who was with the 15-year-old boy and was shot, but left the scene before emergency services arrived. Police believe the boy was shot in the arm.

On Sunday evening (May 6), a 39-year-old man was arrested by police in connection with the shootings, but has since been released under investigation.

The Trident and Area Command are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone with information about the High Street shooting to come forward.

(Image: Ajay Ramesh Vaghela)

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Rose, Harrow Borough Commander said: "It would appear that the first victim was approached by two male suspects, one in possession of a shotgun - and shots were fired injuring him and an entirely innocent member of the public.

"This was a callous, reckless and brazen act, without any thought by those responsible for the fact that there were families with children and people in the high street enjoying their weekend. This was quite simply, appalling.

"As a parent myself, I know hearing an incident like this where a child has been shot whilst they have been with their parents will cause alarm. It is senseless and shows an utter disregard for the safety of others.

(Image: Ajay Ramesh Vaghela)

"I want to assure the communities of Harrow and the wider public we are doing everything we can to catch the suspects responsible. Violent crime has no place on our streets. Officers from Trident are investigating and we are supporting them locally.

"I would urge anyone who can assist us with the investigation or any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact police.

"As we have already stated, over the Bank Holiday weekend additional officers are on the streets across the capital, working hard to keep London safe. There are highly visible local patrols, supported by armed response officers, traffic motorcycles, dog units, and air support - alongside plain clothes intelligence-led operations.

"Locally we are flexing our resources to increase the uniform police presence in Harrow, and working with Operation Trident to ensure our proactive effort is tasked in a targeted way. There will be additional patrols in the area of the shooting over the coming days.

"We continue to work with our partners and the local authority to tackle violent crime. Reducing violent crime can only be achieved if we all work together."

Metropolitan Police boroughs have been placing more officers on the street over the bank holiday weekend to reassure members of the public following a drastic rise in violent crime in London.

On Tuesday night, a musician was shot and killed near Queensbury station , on the border of Brent and Harrow.

Later on Sunday night (May 6), a man was stabbed while confronting a driver in a residential road in Perivale.