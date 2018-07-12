The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mystery man found collapsed in Barnet on Friday (July 6) has been identified following a public appeal.

It's believed the man who was found unconscious in Regents Park Road had fallen over and hit his head.

Metropolitan Police released a photo of the injured man urging anyone who recognised him to come forward following the incident.

With the help of the public he has since been identified as a 32-year-old Polish national.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers were called at around 11.05am by the London Ambulance Service after the man was discovered unconscious; he is believed to have fallen over and hit his head.

"He did not have any form of identification on him and officers were unable to identify him."

The man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital on Thursday (July 12).

His next of kin have been informed.

The Met has thanked members of the public for their help with their appeal.