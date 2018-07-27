The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harefield residents have been reassured that an incident in Merle Avenue last night (Thursday, July 26) wasn't an acid attack.

The Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed they were called to an incident at a bus stop at 11pm.

It was reported to the fire brigade as a potential acid attack but is now being treated as a common assault and not a corrosive substances attack.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed: "We were called to Merle Avenue at 11pm to reports of an assault.

"A substance was thrown in the attack but it was not a corrosive substance.

"London Ambulance Service treated a person as a precaution at the scene and took them to hospital. This incident is being treated by police as common assault and not as a corrosive substances attack."

Getwestlondon has asked the Met to confirm the ages and genders of the people involved in the incident and is awaiting this information.

It is not clear at this stage whether there have been any arrests or what injuries, if any, were suffered by the victim.

An LFB spokeswoman has confirmed firefighters left the scene after less than half an hour.

(Image: Google)

She said: "We were called to reports of an acid attack in Merle Avenue at 11pm but the incident was over for us by 11.18pm."

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10:59pm yesterday evening (26 July) to Merle Avenue, Uxbridge to reports of an incident.

“We sent an ambulance crew and also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART).

“We treated one person at the scene and took them to hospital.”

Harefield residents reported seeing fire engines and police at the top of Harefield Village at the time of the incident.

One eye-witness told getwestlondon : "Police where stopping cars from coming in to the village at the top of Merle Avenue. They were turning around outside the Harefield pub and going back down the hill."