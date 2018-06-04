The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 130 football fans in London who have a banning order preventing them from travelling to Russia during the World Cup have been ordered to surrender their passports.

Met Police is reminding Londoners subject to a football banning order to hand in their passports at a police station ahead of the start of the international football tournament on June 14.

Officers from the force's football unit will be stationed at a number of police stations across the capital on Monday (June 4) and Tuesday (June 5) to collect the documents.

132 football fans in London are currently subject to a football banning order which prevents them from travelling to watch England in Russia during the World Cup.

Officers will be deployed at Heathrow Airport to monitor supporters travelling to Russia for the World Cup.

Football fans who police believe will “provoke or contribute to violence abroad will be prevented from travelling” under Section 21b of the Football Spectators Act 1989.

Sergeant Dave Hine, of the Met's Football Unit, said: “We want to ensure that no fan who is subject to a football banning order is able to travel through Heathrow airport to the World Cup to watch England.

“Anyone with a banning order who fails to hand their passport in during the next couple days will have a police officer knocking on their door.”