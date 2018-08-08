Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers are one step closer to piecing together the identity of a man who remains in hospital after passers-by rescued him from the River Thames .

Pictures of the injured man, who was discovered in the river close to Putney Embankment, have been released by police in an effort to reunite him with family and friends.

The man, who bears two distinctive tattoos, was airlifted to hospital where he remains however, he is now in a stable condition.

Almost two weeks after the rescue, officers are one step closer to identifying the man and reconnecting him to his loved ones who are believed to be in his home country - Lithuania.

Following reports of a body in the river near Putney, emergency services rescued the unidentified man from the water at around 7.20pm on Thursday July 26.

With the help of members of the public, he was pulled out from the Thames and airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

It has now been discovered that the mystery man is of Lithuanian origin, Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The force is now working with the country's authorities to contact his next of kin to let them know their loved one is now safe.

"The man was taken to a west London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition," a spokesman said.

"Detectives believe they have identified the man as a Lithuanian national and are working with Lithuanian authorities to inform next of kin.

"We thank the public and the media for their assistance."

Wandsworth Police took to social media to spread the word.

"He was not carrying any identification and due to his poor state of health police are keen to trace his family as soon as possible," the force posted on its Facebook page.

"We have released a photograph of the man in the hope that a family member or friend may recognise him and come forward."

Pictures released by the force show the seriously ill man in hospital and two "distinctive tattoos" on his hand and leg.

"He is a white male, dark in complexion, believed to be in his 30s, of medium build with short dark hair," the statement continues.

"He has two distinctive tattoos on his left hand and one on his lower right leg, that are faded black in colour."

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a camouflage T-shirt with white writing stating "Now or never, no regrets, past/present/future", grey tracksuit bottoms, blue plimsolls and a white and green Dunlop shoulder bag.

The force added that the incident is not being treated as suspicious and it is believed he injured himself after entering a part of the river he thought was shallow.

"We are hoping with the release of his image a friend or family member will be able to come forward tell us who he is," said Detective Sergeant Samantha Batchelor, from the South West Command Unit Missing Persons Unit.