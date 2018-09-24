The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who went into labour in the middle of the street in Camden is “doing well” in hospital after police helped deliver her baby girl overnight.

Metropolitan Police officers received the unusual call on Sunday night (September 23), and reached Kentish Town Road at around 9.27pm.

Officers found pregnant Weihong Yu already in labour, and PC Burch, PC Williams and PC King assisted with the delivery prior to the arrival of an ambulance.

Ms Yu gave birth five to a beautiful girl minutes after the arrival of the officers, at 9.32pm, and a London Ambulance Service (LAS) crew were on scene just a minute later.

A spokesman for the Met said: “The really hard work was done by mum, Ms Yu, while PC Burch, PC Williams and PC King assisted with the delivery prior to the arrival of an ambulance.”

(Image: Met Police)

“Mother and her as yet unnamed baby daughter are doing well in hospital,” the spokesman added.

After posting the news on Twitter, several social media users rushes to congratulate Ms Lu and the officers who helped with the delivery.

Bill Bratton, a former police commissioner at New York City Police, said: “Great work, @metpoliceuk ! Congratulations to all.”

(Image: Met Police)

Twitter user @caldeeray said: “Nice going. Well done to Mum and baby also.”

User @Groovymand added: “Aww! Congrats all round! Nice to see some lovely news.”