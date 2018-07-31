The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Metropolitan Police constable has been punished for misconduct after destroying cannabis discovered in Harrow.

PC Nicholas Perry will receive management advice from the force after facing allegations he failed to follow professional standards when he stopped a man in Peel Road, Wealdstone two years ago.

A misconduct hearing was told that on October 20, 2016 he took possession of two bags of cannabis from a man he encountered on the street before destroying them.

PC Perry also reportedly failed to obtain the man's personal details or complete any documentation after finding the drugs, which were worth £10.

The Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) officer faced claims that his conduct breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of "duties and responsibilities", "orders and instructions" and "discreditable conduct".

PC Perry also faced an additional claim that the standards of ''honesty and integrity" expected of a police officer had been breached, however this was later withdrawn.

It was decided at an internal hearing on Tuesday (July 31) that PC Perry would be punished for his actions but that they did not amount to gross misconduct.

However, the panel did conclude that his failures that day did amount to misconduct and that he must be given management advice as a consequence.

A force spokesman said: "The panel having considered all of the evidence provided by the appropriate authority and from the officer himself, considered PC Perry’s action as misconduct but not gross misconduct.

"In doing so, they determined the most appropriate sanction to be management advice."