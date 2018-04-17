The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer has been left with head injuries after being “struck by a bike” while responding to reports of two men on a moped “acting suspiciously”.

At around 2.48pm on Tuesday (April 17), officers were called to Syon Lane, Isleworth , to reports of two men on a moped “acting suspiciously and looking into parked cars”.

While police were at the scene, a male officer was “struck by a bike” and suffered a head injury. The bike failed to stop, police told getwestlondon .

The officer was taken to a west London hospital by paramedics after being treated at the scene for injuries not thought to be life-threatening or changing.

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3pm today to Syon Lane, Isleworth, to reports of an incident.

“We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. We treated a man at the scene for head injuries and took him to hospital.”

(Image: Brentford Police)

A crime scene was set up and road closures were in place on Thursday afternoon, with two lanes of the A4 and Syon Lane being closed until around 5.05pm.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue, police said.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .