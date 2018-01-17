Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer who was hit by a glass bottle hit outside a Lambeth bar has been discharged from hospital.

The officer was called to the bar in Clapham Road, Lambeth after reports of an altercation between a group of men and security staff shortly before 1am on January 7. An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

While taking statements from people at the scene, a group of men returned to the bar and it was while the officer was attempting to detain a person that a glass bottle hit him on the head.

The male police officer, who is in his 30s, was rushed to a south London hospital for treatment for a head injury but has now been discharged having received 22 stitches.

As part of their investigation into the incident, police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak with.

After the incident, police arrived at the bar and arrested four teenagers on suspicion of public order offences, but released two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old with no further action.

An 18-year-old has been referred by the officers to his local Youth Offending Team.

DC Rich Mosford, of Lambeth CID, said: "As part of our ongoing investigation, we would like to speak to the man in the picture. Do you recognise him? If so, get in touch right away.

"I would like to praise the officer involved who, after sustaining his injury, still managed to keep hold of and detain a potential suspect amidst the disorder."

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this attack is asked to call 0208 649 2134 or 101 quoting CAD 291/7Jan, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

