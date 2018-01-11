The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who "often travels on various bus routes" in the capital.

Shanel Nelson, 15, from the Kensington and Chelsea borough, was last seen at 4.45pm on Wednesday (January 10).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "She is described as black, around 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build.

"She has black hair which she usually has tied in a bun.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The spokesman added: "It is not known what she might be wearing.

"Shanel is known to frequent the Shepherd's Bush , Haringey and Waltham Forest areas, and often travels on various bus routes."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Kensington and Chelsea via 101, or tweet via @MetCC.

