Police have named a man who died following a crash involving a lorry in Putney.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Werter Road, at the junction with Putney High Street.

He has been named as Roy Steggall by the Metropolitan Police.

The 82-year-old lived on Dyers Lane in Putney.

Police found Mr Steggall suffering from a head injury when they attended the scene of the crash on Wednesday November 7, at around 9.40am.

After officially naming the pensioner, the police appealed for witnesses as they try to find out how he died.

Detective Constable Atiq Haque, from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Although we have already spoken to a number of witnesses, we believe there are more people who were in the area at the time the collision occurred.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have further information to call us on 020 8543 5157."

