A 68-year-old female cyclist killed in a crash with a Land Rover in Earl's Court has been named by police.

Hilda Denham, from Hammersmith , died at the scene when she collided with a Land Rover which was towing a trailer. Both the cycle and the Land Rover had been travelling North on Warwick Road, in Earl's Court, when the crash occurred on Tuesday, June 19, at about 3.45pm.

Mrs Denham was found at the scene by emergency services, but they were unable to save her life and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have since been able to identify the woman Mrs Denham and her next of kin have been informed.

Metropolitan Police are still awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination which was carried out at Westminster Mortuary on June 22.

The driver of the Land Rover stopped at the scene after the crash and is assisting police but has not been arrested. Police are continuing to make enquiries in to the cyclist's death.

However, Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information about it.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling the witness appeal line on 020 8543 5157.